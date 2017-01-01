Here, we look back at the Fairfield Champion’s top 10 online stories for 2016:
Debbie Reynolds | What a glorious feelin’!
Strike Force Jacoby formed to investigate Wetherill Park shootings
Police investigate house fire in Chester Hill
Fairfield SES digs deep for Levi
Drugs, firearms seized following search warrant in Horsley Park
Disability funding announced
Man charged after girl, 2, critically injured in Guildford West
Police allege Mohammed Khazma physically assaulted the two-year-old girl on Monday afternoon in a granny flat in Marian ...
Four-year-old boy nearly drowns in Fairfield
Man charged over assault in Bonnyrigg
Local Sport
Old turf given new life at Westfields Sports
Lions slump to sixth loss of the season
Hannah Darlington’s thundering start to cricket season
PICTURES | Cabramatta’s Karen Murphy crowned World Bowls Champion
Cabramatta Bowling Club’s Karen Murphy has made history.
Lions need early wickets on day two
Fairfield Liverpool remain an outside chance of first innings points after a 16-wicket opening day against Blacktown on ...
Shabow scores a double in FFA rout
Community
Your local community calendar
This week's diary listings for Liverpool and Fairfield areas.
Disability funding announced
Community diary
Community diary
Regional Focus
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
National
Sydney's housing affordability crisis spreading to Central Coast and Illawarra: NSW Labor
NSW Labor has fired its first political shot of the New Year with an assault on the Baird ...
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Man charged after dog dies from stab wounds
A man has been charged with torture and beat/cause death of animal after he allegedly stabbed a dog ...
Cabinet papers 1992-93: Malcolm Turnbull must right the wrongs for Aboriginal Australians
Malcolm Turnbull must use May's 50th anniversary of the referendum recognising Australian Aborigines to deliver the promises that ...
Neighbours spar over 'cracker of a view' at Birchgrove
It is the most Sydney of court cases, heard in one of the harbour city's most exclusive makeshift ...
Two men dead, another two critical after New Year's Eve celebrations across NSW
A man has died while trying to light fireworks and another is in a critical condition after post-party ...
Health
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Red Cross pleads for 5000 extra blood donors between Christmas and new year
The Australian Red Cross Blood Service needs 5000 additional blood donors Christmas and New Years to stave off ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Cryptosporidium outbreak prompts swimming pool warning to parents from NSW Health
A rise in cryptosporidium infections has triggered a warning from NSW health authorities urging the public to say ...
TGA approves new lung cancer drug osimertinib for patients dealt cruel double blow
Elly Calabia doesn't talk about survival rates and life expectancy with her doctor. She's thinking of her Christmas ...
Entertainment
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Kathryn Heyman recalls the first time her body knew bliss
In our series on modern leisure, this author relives how the sea awakened her to the full force ...
Life & Style
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
Opinion
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Moving closer to a fair dinkum republic | Opinion
Louisa Lui met an old friend who was inspired by our story of her Buddhist faith and Alzheimers ...
Western Sydney airport: so what’s the deal?
Travel
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.