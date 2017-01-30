A third person has died following a fatal two-vehicle crash in Cabramatta last week, with a man currently ...
Local News
Investigations underway following stabbing in Villawood
A woman is assisting police with inquiries after a woman was injured in Villawood on Saturday.
Gangster epic unexpected
Rise in Gumtree related thefts in Fairfield
Fairfield police are urging residents to take car when using online classifieds site Gumtree after a spike in ...
Australia Day fun
Kayla strives for sporting success
AUSTRALIA DAY 2017 | Fairfield City Award winners
Drugs located following unit fire in Cabramatta
A man will face court today on multiple drug offences following the execution of a search warrant in ...
Coffee with a Cop aims to build ‘trust’
Lifestyle program kicks-off
Go4Fun – a lifestyle program that encourages children to get active and healthy – starts next month in ...
Latest News
Local Sport
Shanghai sojourn
Lions face big run-chase against NDs
Sandhu’s super six can’t get Lions over the line
Old turf given new life at Westfields Sports
Lions slump to sixth loss of the season
Hannah Darlington’s thundering start to cricket season
Top Stories
Community
Your local community calendar
This week's diary listings for Liverpool and Fairfield areas.
Community diary
Special needs scout group looking for leaders
Special-needs scout group is looking for leaders
Regional Focus
‘They’ll kill me’: Uber driver in carjacking
NSW: An Uber driver pulled from his car and bashed says he feared for his life.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, January 30, 2017
Today's Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
State of the Nation | Monday, January 30, 2017
Hhere's your news snapshot from across regional Australia and beyond.
Do’s and don’t for the Year of the Rooster
National
Scott Morrison to lift credit limit as Australia's debt hurtles towards $500 billion
The federal government will be forced to lift its own self-imposed credit limit in the coming months as ...
Sydney Now: What you need to know on Monday, January 30, 2017
The summer holidays might be over but summer itself isn't finished with Sydney, not by a long shot.
Sydney's first new government-owned ferries in years hit bumpy waters
The entry into service of the first of six new government-owned ferries on Sydney Harbour in 16 years ...
Third person dies, man charged after fatal Cabramatta head-on crash
A third person has died and a man has been charged following a fatal accident in Cabramatta on ...
$3 billion child support system the latest federal government tech-wreck
Department got $104 million to replace creaking system. Four years later, it's still there.
Cyberbullying top of parents' minds as teens go back to school
Cyberbullying is at the top of parents' minds as they send their teenage kids back to school this ...
Health
Junk food industry shaping health policies at public's expense: study
Lobbyists for 'big food' are potentially swaying health policies in favour of their corporate bottom line in Australia, ...
Soft drink sales slump amid health fears
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
Lung cancer breakthrough made by Australian scientists
Australian scientists believe they've discovered the "origin cell" of a common form of lung cancer that kills thousands ...
Considering entering a clinical trial? Do your homework, breast cancer consumer representative says
People considering entering a clinical trial should not be put off from all trials by some studies with ...
Entertainment
Look who’s in the jungle
The competition on season three of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is set to ...
Celebrities speak out, join thousands protesting against Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Some joined protesters at JFK and LAX airports, while other celebrities used their Twitter platforms to speak out.
Networking: Star Wars actress Pernilla August joins the cast of Glitch
US network NBC confirms a 10-part revival of Will & Grace will come later this year, plus all ...
G'Day USA 2017 honours Hollywood's man of the moment, Ben Mendelsohn
Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn, Moulin Rouge designer Catherine Martin and TV executive David Hill honoured.
Life & Style
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
Life's simple pleasures will make you rich
How to escape FOMO, YOLO spending and envy.
Shares Race returns with tipsters backing gold miners in front
Tipsters with portfolios loaded up with gold miners and mining services companies have done best in the first ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Opinion
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Summer scorcher shows need for planning
YOUR SAY
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
True story is life-affirming
Travel
Qantas offers refunds to Australians affected by Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Qantas is offering refunds or the option to change destinations to passengers travelling from Australia to the United ...
The 10 things Spain does best
Spain has distinctive food, festivals and architecture to savour.
The cruises with the best onshore excursions for every traveller, young and old
How cruising became almost as much about the shore as it is the sea.
Vietnam travel tips: How to cross the street in Ho Chi Minh City
Crossing a street in Vietnam requires a clear head and nerves of steel, two things not exactly helped ...