Fairfield councillor Paul Azzo is seeking advice about taking legal action following reports in Fairfax Media that he ...
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Queer radio revamped and back on air
NRL’s main man is our ambassador
‘We are proud of our culture’
Weepy deceives, confuses
Sandhu’s super six can’t get Lions over the line
Policewoman is assaulted, men flee
Two men run away after police woman is assaulted at Cabramatta and glassings reported at a Hume Highway hotel
Bus collides with a car
A bus and a car hit each other at Edensor Park and shots were apparently fired into a car at ...
PROPHET MUHAMMAD DAY | Clarifying Islam for today
Teen film promises to become a classic
Latest News
Local Sport
Sandhu’s super six can’t get Lions over the line
Old turf given new life at Westfields Sports
Lions slump to sixth loss of the season
Hannah Darlington’s thundering start to cricket season
PICTURES | Cabramatta’s Karen Murphy crowned World Bowls Champion
Cabramatta Bowling Club’s Karen Murphy has made history.
Lions need early wickets on day two
Fairfield Liverpool remain an outside chance of first innings points after a 16-wicket opening day against Blacktown on ...
Top Stories
Community
Your local community calendar
This week's diary listings for Liverpool and Fairfield areas.
Bribery is denied
Queer radio revamped and back on air
Community diary
Regional Focus
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
RECOMMENDED
National
Police video captured Robert Xie destroying evidence in Lin family case
Robert Xie keeps staring at the shoe box.On his desk is the very thing that might link him ...
Surge in marine life caught in NSW shark nets
There has been a spike in the number of entangled protected species, the latest report shows
Thieves grab nappy bag in Queanbeyan's Riverside Plaza, almost ends in disaster
Steph Stewart, 27, is just happy she'd taken her little girl out of the pram a moment earlier, ...
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Sydney Harbour Tunnel reopened after 'momentary' power cut causes closure
The Sydney Harbour Tunnel has reopened to traffic, nearly two hours after a "momentary" power outage at two ...
Half of Australia's 12,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to be settled by just one Sydney council
Fairfield City Council, which welcomed 3000 humanitarian arrivals last year, has been told to expect the same again.
Health
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Chewing gum is better than drugs for easing nausea after surgery, study suggests
Chewing a piece of gum could be more effective than a common drug for relieving nausea, new research ...
Sydney on alert in baking heat: authorities issue ozone level warning and total fire ban
Health authorities have warned Sydneysiders to be on alert as the baking sun sends temperatures and ozone levels ...
Find a Job
Look no further than Jobs.com.au
Real Estate
Houses and apartments for sale or rent
Entertainment
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Queer radio revamped and back on air
Life & Style
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When is fake better than the real thing?
Opinion
YOUR SAY
Letters to the editor | You have your say about our hospital's emergency and MPs entitlements
YOUR SAY
New year, new school: preparation is vital
Teen film promises to become a classic
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Travel
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?