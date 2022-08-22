Energy saving tips for everyone

With the cost of energy bills increasing significantly, we all need to look for ways we can save energy in our homes.
Soon you will receive a brochure from council with some handy tips to save on your energy bills. There is also a listing of State Government energy saving schemes that households and businesses can access.
I encourage you to implement all or some of the handy tips in the brochure to reduce your energy use and to take advantage of the NSW Government's energy saving schemes if you are eligible. By taking some simple steps you can save money, power and energy.
Council has led the way in reducing our energy use, helping keep costs down and creating less impact on the environment. There are a number of schemes and initiatives to support households and businesses to do the same.
Recently, we finished converting all our street lights, more than 15,000 of them, to LED lights. The new LED lights are brighter, use less energy and need to be replaced less often. They are up to 60 per cent more efficient, saving on emissions equivalent to taking 1,500 cars permanently off the road.
Earlier this year, we signed a historic deal to add renewable solar power energy from NSW solar farms to use in our facilities, reducing pressure on our environment.
We have also installed solar systems to help supply electricity to our major facilities, such as leisure centres and libraries, car parks, halls and community centres.
We can all play a part in reducing our energy use and save ourselves money now, as well as helping the environment for future generations.
