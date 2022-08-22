Fairfield City Champion

K.O.H: Canley Heights producer Maggie Tra set to release debut album

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated August 23 2022 - 12:34am, first published August 22 2022 - 9:30pm
Maggie Tra is releasing her debut album in September. Picture: Simon Bennett

The biggest thing someone taught Australian born Khmer/Vietnamese producer Maggie Tra was "this does this and this does that".

