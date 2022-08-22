K.O.H: Canley Heights producer Maggie Tra set to release debut album

The biggest thing someone taught Australian born Khmer/Vietnamese producer Maggie Tra was "this does this and this does that".
"That was it. I never took any lessons and I didn't know anything about quality of music and I didn't know how to approach people for gigs," the Canley Heights resident said.
Advertisement
"I've always wanted to learn how to produce music and DJ it but I didn't have the confidence or the environment to do it. I wasn't surrounded by people in music, I didn't know anyone really and it was a lot of guys who were DJing. So it was a bit intimidating."
That didn't stop Maggie. She worked hard on her craft and the product of her dedication is her debut introspective album Kingdom of Her which is being released on September 21.
The 10-track album is a homage to her Cambodian upbringing and has field recordings from hospital visits with her mum and Khmer interpreter in the track Tra Family; a dark eerie ambient track that follows her mother's heartbeat.
The lead single Kingdom of Her is a dance-disco beat that channels the fun and ever-loving character that Maggie omits into the world.
The single Strong Srey (which translates to Strong Woman) was released on August 15 and features Khmer vocals prayers repeating 'the right path' underneath a techno beat that represents Maggie's struggle with anxiety.
"This album is me in its purest forms, from working on it during a heartbreak, to then my mum suffering from a heart-attack, those elements pushed me to follow my own true path, my own heart as it will. And to no longer suffer at the hands of others, my ancestors and parent's trauma that they passed down to me," said Maggie, who describes her music as "dance, electronic, Asian music with a modern kind of twist".
"The album delves into my Cambodian roots. I've just come back from living abroad for the past seven years and now I'm back and being close to family especially after COVID and I thought it wold be special to try and do an album which is close to home.
"For me, I noticed a lot of dance or electronic music there is not of lot Asian influence and if there is it is more Chinese and there wasn't a lot of South-East Asian representation and that goes into production and Djing.
"I realised the sounds of Cambodia and the sounds of Vietnam are so beautiful but the only music you hear in Vietnam or Cambodia are very traditional music. You don't really hear a modern take on that. So I was kind of inspired by that and also my time living in Vietnam because I'm half Vietnamese and half Cambodian and rediscovering my roots. It was a good way to delve into that as well and trying to understand the culture a bit more.
"I'm representing who am I and also trying to understand who I am a little be more. When you're Asian and born in Australia, you kind of get lost and don't know really where you belong, so making this music got me a bit more connected to my roots.
"I want this album to represent a lot of first generation kids who grow up wanting to change and break the cycle that our Asian parents bestow upon us. We can learn so many patterns from our families, and this album is me breaking the cycle. It's me liberating myself from my past.
"I did a listening party for the album as a preview and I got some really good responses which is really nice. It's pretty exciting."
Maggie, who grew up in Bonnyrigg before spending time in London, Belgium and Vietnam, has been Djing for four years and only started producing music a year ago. She has been in the music industry for 10-years behind the scenes doing music public relations and initially started out writing a music blog (before blogs were a thing in Australia) and started networking unconsciously.
She is known for fusing Vietnamese and Cambodian sounds to modern dance music and uses traditional sounds mixed with electronic and techno beats to create her meditative style of music.
Maggie is also the founder of music label and collective SYS Sister Sounds and runs Pho The Girls, a workshop that teaches women and non-binary people how to DJ.
She started the project in Vietnam and now teaches five people how to DJ.
Advertisement
"I noticed there wasn't a lot of women working in music and that you needed a tough skin to be in it. The workshops are about having a safe space to teach women and non-binary people how to DJ," she said.
"If you get booked for gigs you never know what to expect and they are most male-dominated line-ups. I think Australia is getting better but you still see the same male DJs getting booked, especially for bigger festivals.
"I was lucky that I worked in PR so I knew how the music industry works but that doesn't mean things I achieved were given to me."
Maggie said her next project will be an album focusing on Vietnamese sounds.
Advertisement
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.