Bonnyrigg man wins $100,000 Lotto prize

A Bonnyrigg man's $100,000 win in a recent Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw "could not have come at a better time".
The western Sydney resident, who purchased his winning entry of two random numbers at Bonnyrigg Lotto, won the guaranteed first prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10648 which was drawn on August 18. The winner's entry also scored a consolation prize of $1000.
Advertisement
"I would love to jump up and down for joy, but I'm recovering from a procedure," he said.
"I've had to take some time off with my partner, so this is great. I think we'll be celebrating as a family as soon as I'm feeling better.
"This win is going to help pay off our mortgage and take some pressure off."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.