Fairfield City Champion

Bonnyrigg man wins $100,000 Lotto prize

Updated August 19 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonnyrigg man wins $100,000 Lotto prize

A Bonnyrigg man's $100,000 win in a recent Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw "could not have come at a better time".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.