Marwa Moeen shortlisted for Rotary award

Carramar resident Marwa Moeen - who helped 15 other women escape the Taliban regime in Afghanistan - is a finalist in the young inspirational woman category of the 2022 Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards (RIWA).
The 21-year-old said she was "very excited" and "speechless" to be named a finalist for the awards which are presented by the Rotary Clubs of NSW.
Marwa volunteers at the Addison Road Community organisation and wants to be a "positive voice" for others after escaping Kabul and coming to Australia last year.
"I want to let people know they are not alone," she said.
Multiculturalism Minister Mark Coure said each and every finalist is fully deserving of recognition for the "tireless and generous work" they do in their communities.
"They give so much and ask for nothing in return and I congratulate them on their nomination," Mr Coure said.
Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said: "As a community it is so important we take the time to thank and acknowledge our volunteers."
The RIWA committee is organising an awards ceremony to be held on September 11. There are 16 finalists across four categories.
