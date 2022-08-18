Man charged after bus driver critically injured in crash at Wetherill Park

A man has been charged following a crash that left another man critically injured in Wetherill Park on Thursday night.
About 11.45pm, emergency services were called to the intersection of Davis Road and the Liverpool-Parramatta Transitway, Wetherill Park, following reports a semi-trailer and a bus had collided.
The driver of the bus - a 74-year-old man - was trapped in the vehicle, before being freed by Fire and Rescue NSW.
He was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition with leg, back and head injuries.
Four male passengers on the bus were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries.
Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command established a crime scene, which will be examined by the Crash Investigation Unit, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The driver of the truck - a 26-year-old man - was uninjured and taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing.
Following inquiries, the man was arrested and taken to Fairfield Police Station where he was charged with dangerous driving occasions grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous and negligent driving (occasions grievous bodily harm).
He has been refused bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court on August 19. His licenced has also been suspended.
