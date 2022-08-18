Fairfield City Champion
Updated

Man charged after bus driver critically injured in crash at Wetherill Park

Updated August 19 2022 - 2:23am, first published August 18 2022 - 9:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged after bus driver critically injured in crash at Wetherill Park

A man has been charged following a crash that left another man critically injured in Wetherill Park on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.