The Peter Mulholland Cup will have an all-Fairfield semi-final after Patrician Brothers' College, Fairfield and Westfields Sports High School won their quarter final matches on Wednesday at Campbelltown Stadium.
On a short-turnaround from their Thursday night win against Holy Cross, Ryde, Patties scored three tries in the final 10-minutes to win their quarter final against Endeavour Sports High School 30-10.
Advertisement
The Frank Pritchard-coached team kept their unbeaten run in the tournament alive by knocking out the 2014 champions.
Westfields, the 2016 champions, booked their spot in the final four with a come from behind win against St Dominic's College, Penrith 26-16.
Led by Denzel Schaafhausen-Mino, the Fairfield West school scored 22-unanswered points to register their third straight win in the competition.
The other semi-final is between Erindale College and Hills Sports High School.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.