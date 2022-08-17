Fairfield City Champion

Mamma Mia: Cabramatta Moon Festival returns in 2022

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated August 17 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 11:00pm
Bjorn Again are performing at the Cabramatta Moon Festival.

Internationally-acclaimed ABBA tribute show Bjorn Again headlines this year's Cabramatta Moon Festival on Sunday, August 28 after a two-year pandemic pause.

