Mamma Mia: Cabramatta Moon Festival returns in 2022

Internationally-acclaimed ABBA tribute show Bjorn Again headlines this year's Cabramatta Moon Festival on Sunday, August 28 after a two-year pandemic pause.
The event, which in the past has attracted more than 90,000 people, includes a line-up of family-friendly entertainment and activities starting at 11am in the Cabramatta CBD.
Food is a big part of the traditional harvest festival with food and market stalls scattered through the precinct giving festival-goers a chance to experience the flavours of South-East Asia.
Mother-and-son cooking duo Angie and Dan Hong will hit the stage for some friendly competition with their take on a traditional and modern spring roll at 12.30pm. Angie, who is is the founder of Cabramatta's landmark restaurant Thanh Binh, and Australian chef, restaurateur and television host Dan will showcase the fully loaded cha gio and the cheeseburger spring roll.
"In terms of food, Cabramatta is the best," Dan has previously told the Champion.
Crowd favourites - including the children's chopstick challenge and pho and mooncake eating competitions - will be at this year's festival along with performances, market stalls, rides, games, lion dancing and the lantern parade heralded by the moon goddess and archer.
Children will also have a chance to meet, greet and grab a photo with the Kevin and Bob from Minions 2: Rise of Gru. There will also be performances from Dauntless Movement Crew and Kookies N Kream.
Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said the Cabramatta Moon Festival is a "significant event" for council.
"I'm excited to announce that the Cabramatta Moon Festival will make a big comeback this year, bringing together people from many cultures and from all over Sydney to celebrate our wonderful diversity and connect with one of the most important dates on the Southeast Asian calendar," he said.
"It's great to see big events back and bringing in visitors to our city. With more than 90,000 people attending in previous years, the event plays a vital role for tourism in the area; attracting visitors and boosting the local economy and creating jobs.
"We all love our traditions and culture, that's what makes us strong as a community. I guarantee there will be something for everyone at the event, and look forward to this year's festival being the biggest and best ever held."
The event starts at 11am and finishes with a fireworks display at 8pm.
