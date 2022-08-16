Knead dough? Domino's is having a recruitment drive

Do you knead some dough? Well, here is your chance.
More than 100 Domino's stores across Sydney are holding a recruitment drive on Wednesday, August 17 with more than 1000 jobs on offer.
Advertisement
All interested applicants are invited to visit their local Domino's store in Sydney with their resume between 3pm and 7pm to receive an on-the-spot interview.
"If you're passionate about all things pizza and think you might have pizza sauce running through your veins, then we look forward to seeing you," Domino's franchisee Zane Zappacosta said.
"Domino's is a people-first business, and our stores are a great place to gain important life skills and grow both as an individual and professionally.
"We want to make it easy for those looking for a role to apply for a job at Domino's, so I encourage anyone out of work, looking for a change, or even for their first job to visit their local store on Wednesday between 3pm - 7pm. You quite literally just have to turn up with a great attitude and an eagerness to learn! It's as simple as that."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.