Man charged over alleged ongoing supply of drug 'ice'

August 16 2022 - 10:00pm
A 54-year-old man being arrested at Fairfield on Tuesday. Picture: NSW Police

Criminal Groups Squad detectives investigating the activities of a Sydney-based organised crime syndicate have charged a Fairfield man over his alleged role in the supply of methylamphetamine and GBL across Sydney.

