Man charged over alleged ongoing supply of drug 'ice'

Criminal Groups Squad detectives investigating the activities of a Sydney-based organised crime syndicate have charged a Fairfield man over his alleged role in the supply of methylamphetamine and GBL across Sydney.
Following extensive inquiries, detectives - assisted by officers attached to Raptor Squad - executed two search warrants at homes in Fairfield and Wentworthville from 7am on Tuesday, August 16.
Advertisement
During subsequent searches, police allegedly located and seized eight litres of an unknown liquid believed to GBL, quantities of methylamphetamine, cash, and electronic devices.
All items seized will undergo further forensic examination.
A 54-year-old man was arrested at the Fairfield address and taken to Fairfield Police Station.
He has since been charged with three counts of supplying a prohibited drug more than commercial quantity, supplying a prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis and supplying a prohibited drug more than indictable amount.
Police will allege in court the man supplied more than 66 grams of methylamphetamine and five litres of GBL between April and July this year.
The Fairfield man was refused bail and appeared at Fairfield Local Court, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Wednesday, August 17. Investigations under Strike Force Newnham continue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.