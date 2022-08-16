Man dies of injuries from fire at Bonnyrigg

A man has died from injuries suffered during a house fire earlier this month at Bonnyrigg.
The fire broke out in a bedroom of the two-storey Howitt Place home just before 6.30pm on Tuesday, August 2.
NSW Ambulance paramedics rushed the 48-year-old man to hospital for treatment to burns to 50-per cent of his body.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has been informed the man died in hospital eight days later on Wednesday, August 10.
He is the 14th person to have died as a result of a residential fire in NSW this winter. Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.
FRNSW investigators have determined the home did not feature a working smoke alarm. Firefighters are continuing to appeal to the public to ensure all homes are fitted with active alarms that are regularly maintained to prevent tragedy.
FRNSW advises the public to:
