Man dies of injuries from fire at Bonnyrigg

Check and maintain smoke alarms once installed.

Keep any drying clothes or anything flammable at least a metre from the heater.

Clean and maintain any fireplaces.

Do not use outdoor heating or cooking equipment inside your home.

Check electric blankets are safe for use and never go to bed or leave home with your electric blanket on.

Do not overheat wheat bags in the microwave.

Do not overload power boards.

Clean the lint filter from your clothes dryer after each use.

Never leave cooking unattended.

Always use candles under adult supervision and do not leave them unattended where possible.

Ensure you have a 'home fire escape plan" and practice it regularly with your family.