New SES campaign focuses on diverse communities in flood-prone areas

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has launched a new public information campaign focused on diverse communities in flood-prone areas.
The new messaging, which has been developed in Arabic, Cantonese, Farsi, Korean, Mandarin and Punjabi, includes video content and covers social media, radio and multicultural community newspapers.
Advertisement
The campaign's key messages include:
Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said the campaign has been developed to help culturally and linguistically diverse communities and in particular around the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley understand what to do in the event of a flood.
"It's important people in flood-prone areas understand SES advice so they're aware of the dangers of severe weather events and are ready to respond when flooding does occur," she said.
SES Commissioner Carlene York said the campaign covers a variety of media channels.
"It's great we now have tailored content in multiple languages so that it is as accessible and relevant as possible," she said.
"This is just one of the steps we have taken to communicate how to prepare and keep safe during a flood."
Minister for Multiculturalism Minister Mark Coure said it is "crucial" to provide clear and concise information about what people should do in an emergency.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.