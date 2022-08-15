'Essential 'counter-terrorism training to take place

Residents should not be alarmed if they see or hear military helicopters, vehicles and military personnel carrying weapons in the next few weeks.
Australian Defence Force (ADF) helicopters and personnel will conduct counter-terrorism training in western Sydney between August 15 and September 9.
The training, which will also take place in Melbourne and Greater Victoria areas, will occur during the day and night and involve responses to simulated domestic security scenarios.
Commander of the 16th Aviation Brigade, Brigadier Dean Thompson said people who see the training should not be concerned that any of the locations are under any form of actual threat. No ammunition will be used during the training.
"Aviation training to support military activities is designed to be complex, and needs to be undertaken regularly in locations unfamiliar to the aircrew," Brigadier Thompson said.
"We appreciate the support of the New South Wales and Victorian communities while using these areas to help our helicopter crews and personnel maintain a world-class Defence capability.
"We acknowledge these activities may result in some noise disturbance for residents in the vicinity, but I want to reassure everybody this is essential to provide our personnel with realistic training environment.
"Defence will not take any risks with the health of local residents and for everybody's safety we ask that if you do see or hear the training, please maintain your distance."
Local police and councils are aware of the training and the landowners of specific sites where the training is occurring have been liaised with. Defence is unable to provide specific information on the locations and timing of this training in order to protect Army's operational tactics, techniques and procedures.
