Fairfield City Champion

'Essential 'counter-terrorism training to take place

CB
By Chris Boulous
August 15 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Defence Force (ADF) helicopters in action during a previous exercise. Picture: Dustin Anderson

Residents should not be alarmed if they see or hear military helicopters, vehicles and military personnel carrying weapons in the next few weeks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.