Fairfield City Champion

Patrician Brothers' College, Fairfield defeat Holy Cross Ryde in the Peter Mulholland Cup

CB
By Chris Boulous
August 15 2022 - 11:00pm
On to the quarters: Patrician Brothers' College, Fairfield celebrate their Peter Mulholland Cup win over Holy Corss, Ryde on Thursday night at New Era Stadium. Picture: Suresh Prasad

Just like they did 40-years ago in the final of the schoolboy competition, Patrician Brothers' College Fairfield defeated Holy Cross, Ryde 22-20 in the final round game of the Peter Mulholland Cup on Thursday night at New Era Stadium.

