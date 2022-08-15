Just like they did 40-years ago in the final of the schoolboy competition, Patrician Brothers' College Fairfield defeated Holy Cross, Ryde 22-20 in the final round game of the Peter Mulholland Cup on Thursday night at New Era Stadium.
Tries to Sione Lolohea, Jezaiah Funa-Iuta, Dionn Haratsaris, Jordan Miller and Zaidas Muagututia helped Patties finish top of their pool and set up a clash with Endeavour Sports High School in the quarter finals on August 17.
Pats won all three of their games conceding 26-points in the process.
Westfields Sports High School will play St Dominic's College in the quarters.
