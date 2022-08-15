Fairfield City Champion

Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone calls for more training for locals, not more migrants

By Chris Boulous
August 15 2022 - 9:30pm
More training needed: Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone wants more job support for south-west Sydney residents.

Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone has called on more training for locals, not more migrants with the government indicating they were considering raising the current annual migration cap to help solve skills shortages in key industries.

