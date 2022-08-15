Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone has called on more training for locals, not more migrants with the government indicating they were considering raising the current annual migration cap to help solve skills shortages in key industries.
The current annual migration cap sits at 160,000, but reports have suggested it could be raised to 180,000 or as high as 200,000.
Mr Carbone said while Australia is enjoying low unemployment rates, south-west Sydney is experiencing "high unemployment, underemployment and needs more education and training opportunities" to upskill the community. Fairfield's unemployment rates is 10.6 per cent - more than twice the Greater Sydney average of 4.7 per cent.
"Bringing in more migrants is the easy option, and will significantly increase cost of living pressures including rent and housing affordability, not to mention housing availability," Mr Carbone said.
"The government should be working to upskill the people who need it most.
"With interest rates rising and high cost of living pressures, one of the impacts of interest rate increases is to slow down the economy and this will lead to the unemployment rate increasing in Australia and the most vulnerable will be hit the hardest.
"We are already seeing the impact of this, with job ads decreasing by almost 4 per cent, the first recorded monthly fall this year.
"This will particularly affect areas in south-west Sydney where the average wage is lower, so the government has a responsibility to look after its own first. I urge the government to not turn their back on the high levels of unemployment currently in many parts of Australia including south-west Sydney."
Mr Carbone said western Sydney residents should not be competing for higher paid jobs and "suffering" from the cost of living pressures that a 200,000 migrant intake would cause.
"Some of the areas of employment that are seeing shortages are administration and support, hospitality, household trade and real estate. Surely the government could focus on upskilling current residents in areas of high unemployment," he said.
"This might be an issue for some areas of Sydney where they are struggling to get a coffee at their favourite cafe, but we are concerned about better jobs, better pay, and lower cost of living.
"We urge the federal government to engage with south western Sydney leaders in relation to the job skills summit. After all, we are the ones who understand the local issues and represent the community that will feel the pain if unemployment and low wages are not addressed. We will also feel the pain of the higher cost of living that comes with the higher migrant intake such as higher rent, housing and competition for goods and services.
"Of course health care workers are an urgent requirement and we agree that the short term solution is to bring in more skilled workers in this area, but 200,000 new migrants in a year is just too much."
Skills Minister Brendan O'Connor said while no decision had been made on what the threshold would be, an increase would be in the country's best interests.
"We have to find whatever means possible to supply skills to our labour market because increasing the skills in our labour market will increase productivity," Mr O'Connor said.
"When it comes to looking at the immigration threshold, we are examining where are the shortages."
Skills shortages are set to dominate discussions at the jobs and skills summit, set to take place over two days in September.
The summit will bring together about 100 people from unions, businesses, civil society and government.
Mr Carbone criticised the government for holding its job summit in Canberra instead of a more appropriate location like south-west Sydney.
"The jobs summit should have been held in south-west Sydney and the issue of traineeships and upskilling of current residents should have been the priority, not increasing migrant intake numbers" he said.
