Funding to help provide 'vital' goods

Good 360 founder and managing director Alison Covington said CommBank's $250,000 CanGive Flood Appeal grant will help them facilitate the provision of "vital goods and services" to communities in need.
"An example of this is our recent delivery of Harvey Norman furniture to Agape Outreach in Tweed Heads to help local families replace damaged furniture from the floods," she said.
Good360 Australia, which is based in Smithfield, is an online-based not-for-profit service that matches the right goods to the right people at the right time by connecting goods donated by businesses to people and communities who need them most
Since February 2022, Good360 Australia have connected $9 million worth of goods to flood-affected communities. Since January 2020, Good360 have matched $101 million worth of goods to assist these communities affected by COVID-19.
A total of $2.8 million was raised through the CanGive appeal and has been put towards helping flood-affected charities and communities clean up, rebuild and recover.
CBA executive general manager of corporate affairs Kylie Smith said they are in for the "long haul" when it comes to flood recovery efforts.
"Our thoughts remain with everyone who was impacted by these devastating floods. We are committed to supporting communities now and in the future as they move out of acute crisis to commence the long and difficult process of recovery," she said.
"With the scale and devastation of the floods still being understood, funding and support is going to be required for some time to help these local communities get back on their feet."
