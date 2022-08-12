Ask the expert: Award-winning online project now face-to-face

Mental health, relationships and wellness will be the focus of six "Ask the Expert" sessions being delivered face-to-face at Navitas Skilled Futures' (NSF) Fairfield College in August/September.
The award-winning online project kept thousands of western Sydney people connected, informed and safe during the COVID-19 lockdowns with targeted practical information to people of low-level English to help them to understand and cope with the COVID rules and restrictions.
Navitas Skilled Futures stakeholder engagement manager Basim Shamaon initiated and coordinated the online sessions which began in the first lockdown of 2020. The one-hour sessions will be delivered in Arabic by STARTTS and run for three weeks every Friday from August 18 to September 2. More than 100 people have already registered to attend.
"During the lockdowns, government departments and service providers were looking for ways to reach out to different communities in western Sydney, and our Ask the Expert sessions gave them the perfect forum and audience for important messaging - especially on topics about COVID, such as vaccinations, testing, laws, curfews and financial support," Mr Shamaon said.
"The community really benefited from them and we want to make sure we keep them going to help people in areas of their lives where the information and support is needed. It was always our intention to move to face-to-face delivery when that was possible.
"We are so happy to be able to work with STARTTS on these initial sessions with Navitas Skilled Futures' middle eastern clients, and we are definitely planning to keep them going in the future for the wider community."
The three topics being delivered over the six sessions are: COVID-19 and mental health, healthy relationships and menopause and the pandemic (women only). STARTTS are providing food for all participants, and holding a giveaway draw of three $50 Aldi food vouchers at each of the sessions.
