Act fast to enjoy life's precious moments

Stroke Foundation chief executive Sharon McGowan said stroke can happen to anyone, of any age, at any time.
"Stroke takes a person out of their community, and that might be for a short time, or permanently - the impact is always far reaching for families, for workplaces, and for community groups," she said while promoting National Stroke Week (August 8 to 14).
Advertisement
"The message is simple - time is brain. The faster a stroke is treated, the better the chance of recovery."
Each year an estimated 27,000 people experience their first stroke, which is one stroke every 19 minutes. Receiving emergency medical treatment quickly gives more people the chance to survive to keep enjoying life's precious moments, which is the theme for National Stroke Week. Major landmarks across Australia will be lit up in green and blue to mark the occasion.
Ms McGowan said stroke can be treated and people can recover well but only if more people can recognise the F.A.S.T message:
"Calling an ambulance at the first sign of stroke saves and reduces life-long disability," she said.
McMahon MP Chris Bowen got his blood pressure checked at Chemistworks Wetherill Park on Tuesday. The Stroke Foundation are encouraging people to to check their blood pressure regularly to assess your risk of stroke.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.