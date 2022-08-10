Fairfield High School take part in state boccia final

Fairfield High School finished fifth at the NSW Department of Education's 2022 state boccia final on Wednesday.
Teams from around the state converged at Sydney Olympic Park for the championships with 16 schools taking part in the sport which is inclusive for all abilities.
Boccia is similar to bocce - with a hint of bowls and petanque thrown in - and is played widely in NSW public schools.
St Clair High School defeated Peel High School 3-2 in the final.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
