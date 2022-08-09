Fairfield City Champion

'Dream come true': Quartet set for under-20s World Cup

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated August 9 2022 - 10:45pm, first published 10:30pm
Westfields Sports High School products Jynaya Dos Santos, Daniela Galic, Sheridan Gallagher and Jamilla Rankin will represent Australia at the FIFA under-20's Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

