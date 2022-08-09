'Dream come true': Quartet set for under-20s World Cup

Westfields Sports High School products Jynaya Dos Santos, Daniela Galic, Sheridan Gallagher and Jamilla Rankin will represent Australia at the FIFA under-20's Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.
The team is coached by Westfields Sports teacher and former Matilda Leah Blayney who played at the under-20s Women's World Cup the last time Australia qualified back in 2006.
The Young Matildas have been drawn into Group A with Costa Rica, Brazil and Spain. The top two finishers in each of the four groups will advance to the knockout stages, commencing on August 20. Australia will open their tournament against hosts Costa Rica at the Estadio Nacional, San Jose on Thursday, August 11 at 12pm.
"It's honestly a dream come true," Rankin said of her selection.
"To get the opportunity to represent your country at a major tournament, I think everyone is pinching themselves at the moment.
"This team means everything to me; we've been through a lot together - so many ups and downs as a team - and I think this team has the opportunity to produce something special."
The Young Matildas preparation has included internationals against New Zealand, the AFF Women's Championships and a host of training camps, including a pre-tournament training camp in Mexico City which included a training match against Club Universidad Nacional Femenil and a closed door international friendly against the Mexico under-20s Women's National Team.
Western Sydney Wanderers player Gallagher will captain the team.
"Sheridan is one of our most hardworking players," Blayney said. "In terms of how she conducts herself around the group, she is extremely supportive of all the players and the girls know that. That is who you want in your corner when things are difficult.
"The other part of Sheridan Gallagher is that she never takes a backward step and that is the epitome of us as a team."
Blayney said selecting the final 21-players was "extremely difficult".
"While it is a young final squad that we have selected, it is a talented squad with a mix of high technical ability, ever increasing tactical maturity and the heart and desire that are indicative of Australian teams. This is a squad that has the opportunity to demonstrate their quality on the global stage," she said.
"Over the course of our preparations we have called in over 85 players and every player called in has assisted us in getting to this moment and made my task challenging. I want to thank each player that has represented the under-20s since 2020 as they have played a vital part in our road to Costa Rica.
"Having been on this journey together since March, this is a unified squad of players and staff who are committed and enthusiastic about representing our nation to the best of their ability. There is a togetherness that will be invaluable for us in this tournament against some world class nations in our group."
Last week, Westfields Sports students Tegan Bertolissio, Leah De Oliveira, Tahlia Franco, Maya Lobo, Megan Mifsud, Avaani Prakash, Sienna Saveska and Adelaide Wyrzynski helped Australia win the under-18s AFF Women's Championship.
