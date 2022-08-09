Bonnyrigg Plaza starts stage three of car park refurbishment

Bonnyrigg Plaza has moved into stage three out of four of their car park refurbishment works.
The first two stages of the works are now complete with ticketless timed parking (three- hours free parking), upgraded pedestrian walkways, refurbished roadways, parking areas for motorbikes and bicycles and improved accessibility to disabled parking spots.
During stage three, a portion of the north car park (outside Caffe Cherry Beans and Bonnyrigg Newsagency) will be closed, with alternative parking now available in the newly completed area, adjacent to the petrol station and Bonnyrigg Library in the south car park. Woolworths direct to boot services have temporarily moved to the dedicated spaces outside Bonnyrigg Community Centre.
Centre manager Helena Koppman said providing customers with a "convenient, safe and enjoyable" shopping experience is their No.1 priority.
"These works, upon completion, will provide our customers with a better car park experience by ensuring that carpark spaces remain conveniently available for our customers, while improving customer flow, driving conditions and accessibility," she said.
"We appreciate the patience of our local community while we continue through each stage of these works."
