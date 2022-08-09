Serbian festival is a 'great success '

After two years of COVID lockdowns, Bonnyrigg Sports Club hosted the 34th Serbian Folkloric Festival over the weekend.
There were 46 different performances from Serbian Folklore groups from around Australia during the two-day event which attracted thousands of people to enjoy the Serbian music, dancing and food on offer over the weekend. There was also a fireworks display.
"The festival was a great success with thousands of families attending and enjoying the celebration of the Serbian culture and traditions," Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said.
