Clear your chemical clutter for free

We want to make sure that you can easily and safely dispose of chemical and electronic waste. That's why we are once again hosting the popular FREE Chemical CleanOut and E-waste Collection Day at Fairfield Showground on Sunday, August 21 from 9am to 3.30pm.
You can bring household chemicals and items up to a maximum of 20L or 20kg of a single item; such as solvents, paints, gas bottles, pesticides and herbicides, pool chemicals, old TVs, computers and household appliances. For a full list and more details, go to www.fairfieldcity.nsw.gov.au/waste.
The collection day is a win-win, helping families save money in disposal costs, and ensuring the chemicals and e-waste are disposed of safely, stopping chemicals going to landfill and polluting our environment.
This is an important service. At our last event an incredible 1,440 people brought 51 tonnes of waste to Fairfield Showground for disposal and I hope to see even more residents this time. I encourage you to take this opportunity to get rid of household chemicals and electronic waste at our centrally located Showground, which offers convenient access, and plenty of parking.
Also, don't forget the Spring Clean Drop-off Day is coming up on Sunday, September 25- where you can drop off bulky household items like furniture and mattresses for free - also at Fairfield Showground.
This Spring Clean Drop-off Day is in addition to your two free kerbside collections that each household receives every financial year now at a time convenient for them. If you haven't booked one yet, I encourage you to think about doing so. To organise a kerbside clean-up online, visit www.fairfieldcity.nsw.gov.au/kerbsidecleanup and find a convenient date for you and book.
Council also is making it easier for you to do a garden clean up and save money with the free green waste voucher that was included in your July rates notice.
Please take advantage of all of council's waste services and let's work together to keep our city clean, a city we can be proud of, and a great place to live, work and raise a family.
