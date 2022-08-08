Fairfield City Champion
Opinion

Clear your chemical clutter for free

By Frank Carbone, Fairfield Mayor
Updated August 8 2022 - 11:23pm, first published 11:19pm
Clear your chemical clutter for free

We want to make sure that you can easily and safely dispose of chemical and electronic waste. That's why we are once again hosting the popular FREE Chemical CleanOut and E-waste Collection Day at Fairfield Showground on Sunday, August 21 from 9am to 3.30pm.

Local News

