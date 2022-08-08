Fairfield Council has been recognised for their communication through COVID with a RH Dougherty Award at the 2022 Local Government Week Awards.
Council won the excellence in communication category for populations of more than 70,000 and also the best local Youth Week Program.
Advertisement
Council played a critical role in communicating COVID-19 rules to residents during the height of the pandemic to reduce COVID-19 cases in the community.
Council developed and implemented a comprehensive and extensive communications strategy to reach all residents and their families with key health messages including the more than 70 per cent of the city's population who speak English as a second language.
They used as a variety of communication channels including letterbox drops utilising QR codes and social media posts written in simple language that could easily be translated by Google Translate to get key messages to the community to effect behaviour change particularly during the period when Fairfield was considered the epicentre of the virus and COVID-19 was spreading rapidly.
Other key components of the communications strategy focused on wellbeing of the community including the development and management of the Mayor's Wellbeing Register with almost 600 community members registering for regular assistance of food and other support .
Prairiewood Leisure Centre was also converted into a food hub, providing 140,323 meals comprising 30,927 individual frozen meals and 7714 hampers .
"We don't do it for the awards, but it's nice to be recognised as the best in these fields and especially for winning the 2022 Dougherty Award," Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said.
Local Government NSW president Darriea Turley said they were proud to showcase the "wonderful work" NSW councils are doing across the state.
"These awards - as well as Local Government Week - have once again demonstrated how councils have gone above and beyond in what has been another particularly challenging year for many," she said.
"Whether it be rural, regional or metropolitan areas, it is local government that is on the ground and manning the frontlines to keep the heart of their communities beating."
Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman said councils are "central" to the everyday lives of communities across NSW.
"The Local Government Week awards are an opportunity to showcase the important work they do," she said.
"I'd like to congratulate all the award winners who have gone above and beyond."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.