Fairfield City Champion

Fairfield Council recognised for communication through COVID

CB
By Chris Boulous
August 8 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Success: Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone holding the two awards Fairfield Council won at the 2022 Local Government Week Awards.

Fairfield Council has been recognised for their communication through COVID with a RH Dougherty Award at the 2022 Local Government Week Awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.