Sydney United 58 don't have long to mull over their 2-1 Waratah Cup final loss to NWS Spirit FC with a round of 16 Australia Cup match looming against current A-League Men's champions Western United FC on Sunday, August 14 at Sydney United Sports Centre at 2pm.
The Reds missed a golden chance to equal Hakoah Sydney City East's record of seven Waratah Cup titles against league one outfit NWS Spirit FC who set up the win with two early goals to Michael Konestabo and Richard Darko.
The Reds had the better of the second half and got a goal back through Chris Payne but they couldn't find the equaliser against Spirit FC who clinched promotion to the NSW National Premier League for the first time. Veteran Glen Trifiro made an immediate impact when he came on as a substitute and created several chances.
Both clubs made their way to the final by way of the Australia Cup with Sydney United 58 recording victories over Quakers Hill Junior SC, Rockdale Ilinden FC, Hurstville FC, Northern Tigers and the Bonnyrigg White Eagles.
The Reds then advanced to the Australia Cup round of 16 for the fifth time with a 3-0 win over Monaro Panthers last Wednesday. Spirit FC lost their round of 32 match to Peninsula Power.
"To win the first one coming back from COVID is a fantastic feeling and it's a true reward for the hard work that the club has put in," coach David Perkovic said.
