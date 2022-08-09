One stop shop for your car Advertising Feature

AWARD WINNERS: At David's Auto Repairs the talented team believes that being honest and upfront with their customers at all times is important.

At David's Auto Repairs they believe honesty and communication are key when it comes to dealing with their valued customers.

That's probably one of the reasons they were named winners of the Automotive Services category for the second year running at the recent Fairfield City Local Business Awards.

Owners George and Dorothy Adam took over the business in Wetherill Park five years ago.

It was originally established some 35 years ago by Karim David, who employed George as an apprentice when he was just 15.

The workshop covers a wide range of automotive services including: log book servicing; tyres; battery replacement; rego inspections; transmission repairs; radiator repairs and brake replacement.

They also offer pick-up and delivery of corporate and customers' cars from the local area.

Dorothy Adam said the business has worked hard to earn the respect and trust of their customers.

"Being in the mechanical world is hard as opinions and trust need to be worked on all the time," Mrs Adam said.

"We have always listened to our customers and what they need. And being honest and upfront with customers about their repairs is also very important.

"Foreseeing future problems and being informative is also valuable as it helps to reduce expenses further down the track."

The workshop has developed a messaging service that lets customers know when their booking is coming up. It is also used to remind them of a scheduled service or rego renewal.

"We have provided a courtesy car and courtesy ute for all our customers that need to stay on the road in these busy times," Mrs Adam said.

"Customers that need to wait for their cars can relax in our welcoming waiting room.

"It is also a great meeting point and opportunity to get to know and understand the needs of our customers.

"We are always looking at ways to improve the business for our customers such as new technology to help us diagnose problems.

"By doing this we have helped hundreds of customers save on unnecessary costs .

"We aim to make our workshop a one stop shop which means that if our customers need tyres or a battery change then we can do that.

"It is important for us to provide convenience to each of our customers as we understand that time is of the essence."

David's Auto Repairs is at Unit 3 Lot 6 Rennie Street, Wetherill Park.

