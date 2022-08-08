Fairfield City Champion

'Hi Mum' scam: More than $2 million has already been scammed

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 8 2022 - 1:23am, first published 1:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCAM: Example of the type of messages that scammers are sending to their victims. Picture: NSW Police

It starts out like any other message an adult child might send to their Mum, but the simple text exchange has scammed more than $2 million already.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Breaking News Reporter - National

There's a million tales to tell and I'm enjoying bringing them to you. News tips always welcome, get in touch on social or email me at: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.