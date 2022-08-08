Stallions eliminated after 1-0 loss to old foes APIA

After ending their premiership hopes a fortnight ago, APIA Leichhardt extinguished Marconi's premiership dreams with a 1-0 win in the elimination semi-final on Saturday night at Marconi Stadium.
After goalkeeper Nenad Vekic was sent off in the 31st minute, the Stallions rallied and had several good chances to equalise after Jack Armson found the back of the net for the visitors just before half time.
APIA coach Danial Cummins said Marconi "threw the kitchen sink" at them but they couldn't find the back of the net. In the fourth minute of Thomas James almost restored parity only for Ivan Necevski stopping the ball from crossing the line.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
