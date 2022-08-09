It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches- Steve Loe, Precedent Productions
This year's Fairfield City Local Business Awards was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.
Excited winners exchanged exuberant hugs and cheers filled the room as they made their way to the stage at the recent awards night.
Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.
"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.
"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.
"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."
The Fairfield City Champion captured all the excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they excitedly took to the stage to claim their hard-earned trophies.
"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said.
"This year was no exception. It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches."
Mr Loe said the awards are only possible due to the support of major sponsors Fairfield City Council, NOVA Employment, Holiday Inn Warwick Farm and Stockland Wetherill Park and support sponsors Bonnyrigg Plaza, Cabramatta Plaza, Greenfield Park Shopping Village and White Key Marketing.
"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there," he said.
Mr Loe also thanked Holiday Inn Warwick Farm for the high quality food and service it provided.
"Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said.
"I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment from our talented singers and our fabulous MC Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."
Hard work paid off for Blue Haven Pools in Lansvale when they were named Business of the Year at the Fairfield City Local Business Awards.
Managing director Remonda Rose said she was honoured to accept the award which was a total surprise.
"We have been serving the local community for over 20 years and are celebrating 50 years overall in business," she said.
"My father started Blue Haven Pools in the 70s and I took over in 2011. The first call I made when the award was announced was to my Mum and Dad and we jumped around on the phone like kids!"
Ms Rose said a lot of hard work had gone into transforming their showroom, gaining them recognition from the Swimming Pool and Spa Association as the display centre of the year, both state and national.
"So we definitely know we have an awesome showroom and winning Business of the Year - as well as Most Outstanding Specialised Business two years in a row - has been a great way to motivate the team to keep our standards high."
Ms Rose said the dedicated Blue Haven Pools team aim to offer the best value designer concrete pools in the country.
"We are a volume builder who designs and builds pools at a fraction of the cost to our nearest competitors," she said. "And we can do this because of our buying power savings, which we pass right on to our customers.
"We have in-house designers, architects, engineers and builders and all our onsite team members are employed and trained from the ground up.
"We offer exciting apprenticeship and traineeship programs for all parts of construction, administration and sales and our young team have a great attitude and willingness to learn, as well as a solid foundation to do whatever is needed in property development and pool construction.
"Our office artwork is very motivational and we are always inspiring each other to be the best we can be."
With a strong sense of community Blue Haven Pools offers local residents the chance to experience a "true lifestyle centre", Ms Rose said.
"They can enjoy the pools, have a coffee or plan a poolside event at our Lansvale Flagship store.
"We want to put Lansvale on the map.
"Our business is very innovative and we are always trying to freshen our brand, learn from our mistakes and give back to our community. We never stop learning and implementing."
And what about the customers who voted for you?
"We have the best customers and they love us," Ms Rose said. "They really are the wind beneath our wings."
Being named Business Person of the Year was a "wonderful moment" for Thi Thanh Ha Do.
The owner and CEO of Elisa Wedding said she could hardly believe it when her name was read out at the recent Fairfield Local Business Awards.
"I feel over the moon and very proud to win this award," Ms Do said.
"I could not have imagined that I would receive this prestigious award after only three years of participating in the awards program.
"I was surprised because I saw many businesses participating and everyone was so professional in their category.
"There were entrepreneurs who are older than me and have more business experience than me so when I found out that I had won the Business Person of the Year award I was absolutely blown away."
It was second time lucky for Ms Do whose business was Wedding Services category winner last year.
She said during the past 12 months she has worked hard to improve her company's services and participated in a number of community activities.
"It has been my wish to win this prestigious award since I established Elisa Wedding," Ms Do said.
"It is the most prestigious and trustworthy award in the community where I live and work.
"I have followed previous winners and found them to be outstanding individuals who also contribute to their community." With that in mind, Ms Do has turned her attention to a range of community activities such as sponsoring the Miss Vietnam in Australia pageant, sponsoring the charity fundraiser program for the Vietnamese student association VSA and participating with Australia's ABC to implement a program to honor the Tet holiday in the Vietnamese community.
Ms Do said at Elisa Wedding she and her staff work hard to provide a one-stop wedding shop.
"We provide the ultimate solution for any client," she said. "Each aspect of the wedding is handled by experts in the area and we also have a customer care team who ensures everyone is happy from the first meeting to the wedding day."