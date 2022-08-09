Top team makes a splash Advertising Feature

NUMBER ONE: The talented team from Blue Haven Pools celebrates their Business of the Year win at the Fairfield awards presentation night.

Hard work paid off for Blue Haven Pools in Lansvale when they were named Business of the Year at the Fairfield City Local Business Awards.

Managing director Remonda Rose said she was honoured to accept the award which was a total surprise.

"We have been serving the local community for over 20 years and are celebrating 50 years overall in business," she said.

"My father started Blue Haven Pools in the 70s and I took over in 2011. The first call I made when the award was announced was to my Mum and Dad and we jumped around on the phone like kids!"

Ms Rose said a lot of hard work had gone into transforming their showroom, gaining them recognition from the Swimming Pool and Spa Association as the display centre of the year, both state and national.

"So we definitely know we have an awesome showroom and winning Business of the Year - as well as Most Outstanding Specialised Business two years in a row - has been a great way to motivate the team to keep our standards high."

Ms Rose said the dedicated Blue Haven Pools team aim to offer the best value designer concrete pools in the country.

"We are a volume builder who designs and builds pools at a fraction of the cost to our nearest competitors," she said. "And we can do this because of our buying power savings, which we pass right on to our customers.



"We have in-house designers, architects, engineers and builders and all our onsite team members are employed and trained from the ground up.

"We offer exciting apprenticeship and traineeship programs for all parts of construction, administration and sales and our young team have a great attitude and willingness to learn, as well as a solid foundation to do whatever is needed in property development and pool construction.



"Our office artwork is very motivational and we are always inspiring each other to be the best we can be."

With a strong sense of community Blue Haven Pools offers local residents the chance to experience a "true lifestyle centre", Ms Rose said.

"They can enjoy the pools, have a coffee or plan a poolside event at our Lansvale Flagship store.



"We want to put Lansvale on the map.

"Our business is very innovative and we are always trying to freshen our brand, learn from our mistakes and give back to our community. We never stop learning and implementing."

And what about the customers who voted for you?