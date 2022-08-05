Dorr-e Dari set for Opera House debut

Afghan-Australian artist Mahdi Mohammadi was on his way home from being part of PYT Fairfield's production of Tribunal in Melbourne when he decided he wanted to make "something different".
"I chose a name Dorr-e Dari which means The Pearl of Dari and it was just a name and then after that for six-months with Jawad Yaqoubi [co-creator] and Paul Dwyer [director] we met to talk about the show and ideas," he said.
Advertisement
"The importance of poetry in our culture was a main theme. So we spent a year making a show about Afghanistan - but a different and beautiful Afghanistan. This time it is not about war or sadness; this show is about joy, happiness, hope, culture and poetry. It mostly talks about poetry in our culture and how precious it is to us and how we carry it in our hearts which gives us hope and happiness."
Mohammadi, who founded the Kabul-based Papyrus Theatre Group, is now getting ready to perform the PYT Fairfield production of Dorr-e Dari : A Poetic Crash Course in the Language of Love at the Sydney Opera House on September 9 and 10.
What he thought would be "one ten-minute show" has turned into a year long tour for Mohammadi, Jawad and Hasiba Ebrahimi who performed the show about Persian love poetry at the Sydney Festival.
Audiences will experience singing, dancing, personal storytelling as well as video imagery as the trio recite a timely tale of love, poetry and classical Persian culture from Afghanistan.
"I'm so excited; I can't wait to bring the show to the Sydney Opera House," Mohammadi said.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.