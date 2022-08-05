Fairfield City Champion

Dorr-e Dari set for Opera House debut

CB
By Chris Boulous
August 5 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Afghan-Australian artist Mahdi Mohammadi was on his way home from being part of PYT Fairfield's production of Tribunal in Melbourne when he decided he wanted to make "something different".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.