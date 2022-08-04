Sydney United 58 advance to round of 16

Two down, one to go.
Sydney United 58 have a chance to complete a perfect week on the pitch after advancing to the Australia Cup round of 16 for the fifth time with a 3-0 win over Monaro Panthers.
After a 3-1 win against APIA Leichhardt in the final round of the league on Sunday, the Reds recorded a 3-0 win over Queanbeyan-based Monaro at Sydney United Sports Centre on Wednesday night in the round of 32.
Patrick Antelmi, Chris Payne and Kyle Cimenti netted for the home side to set up a showdown with current A-League Men's champions Western United FC who defeated defending Australia Cup winners Melbourne Victory 2-1 to advance.
Sydney United 58 have a chance to equal Hakoah Sydney City East's record of seven Waratah Cup titles on Sunday when they play league one outfit NWS Spirit FC in the final at Blacktown City Football Centre at 1pm.
Both clubs made their way to the final by way of the Australia Cup with Sydney United 58 recording victories over Quakers Hill Junior SC, Rockdale Ilinden FC, Hurstville FC, Northern Tigers and the Bonnyrigg White Eagles.
NWS Spirit FC, who have clinched promotion to the NSW National Premier League for the first time, lost their round of 32 Australia Cup match to Football Queensland outfit Peninsula Power 4-1 on Wednesday.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
