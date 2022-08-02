Cabra-Vale Diggers has the perfect dish

Cabra-Vale Diggers won two categories at the recent Your Local Club Perfect Plate awards.
Horizon Dining's silky salted egg tofu won the western metropolitan regional award and was also the state winner for the large club category.
More than 160 clubs from across NSW cooked up a competition dish with the public deciding the winner by tasting the Perfect Plate dish and giving it a score out of five by scanning the eatery's unique QR code.
The 13 clubs that received the highest average score for their dishes based on patron ratings were crowned the winners of their respective region. There was also three state-wide winners announced in the small, medium and large club categories.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
