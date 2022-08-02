Second person charged following alleged stabbing

A second person has been charged after a teenager was allegedly stabbed in Fairfield last month.
About 11pm on Friday, July 22, a 16-year-old boy presented to Fairfield Police Station with multiple stab wounds.
Officers from Fairfield City Police Area Command immediately rendered first aid to the boy until he was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
He was taken to Liverpool Hospital for further treatment and has since been released.
A crime scene was established in the carpark and examined by specialist police.
A short time later, officers attended the carpark of a fast-food restaurant on The Horsley Drive, Fairfield, where four males - who were in a parked motor vehicle - were arrested.
A 17-year-old boy was later charged in relation to the incident; he remains before the court.
Following extensive inquiries, local police, with the assistance of officers from the Public Order and Riot Squad, executed a search warrant at a home on Wrentmore Street, Fairfield, on Tuesday, August 2.
Officers allegedly located a number of items including a jacket and kitchen knife, which have been seized for forensic examination.
An 18-year-old man was arrested and taken to Fairfield Police Station, where he was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray and breach of bail.
He was refused bail and appeared at Fairfield Local Court on August 2.
