Ellen Ryan's history making lawn bowls gold

Cabramatta Bowls Club member Ellen Ryan created history in winning the Commonwealth Games gold in the lawn bowls women's singles.
Ryan's see-sawing 21-17 victory over Guernsey's Lucy Beere saw her become the first Australian women's lawn bowls singles Commonwealth Games champion. It was also Australia's first lawn bowls gold at a Commonwealth Games held in Britain.
Ryan, who lost to Beere 21-11 in the group stages, came back from 10-2 to win the gold medal match.
"I still can't believe this is real, this is what dreams are made of. So proud to be an Australian," said Ryan, who thanked her mentor and former Cabramatta world champion Karen Murphy.
"Thank you to all my beautiful supportive family especially my mum, dad, sister, nan and partner Mac I wouldn't be where I am without you all. All my great supportive friends, the Goulburn community, the mighty Cabramatta Bowling club members and really the whole of Australia who tuned in and supported me."
When she is not winning gold medals, Ryan, who will now turn her attention to the women's pairs, is a Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighter.
The message board outside Goulburn Fire Station now reads 'Prepared for Anything - even gold in Birmingham. Congratulations FF Ellen Ryan!'.
"We're over the moon. Ellen's dedicated her whole career to this moment and it's well deserved. Good on her," Captain Christopher Corcoran said of Ryan who is a Goulburn on-call brigade member.
Ryan's fellow Cabramatta Bowls Club member Carl Healey, St Johns Park Bowling Club member Ben Twist and Barry Lester had to settle for the silver medal in the men's triples after falling short of one of the great lawn bowls comebacks. The trio were trailing 12-1, before levelling the scores at 12-12, but were denied gold in a 14-12 loss to England.
