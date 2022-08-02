Making our roads safer

We have more than 700-kilometres of roads across our city that are some of the busiest in Sydney and we want them to be as safe as possible, which is why we are upgrading an additional six high crash sections of road thanks to National Black Spot program funding.
These works are on top of our usual budgeted works.
The six black spots are at Canley Vale Road and Humphries Road, St Johns Park; Canley Vale Road near Phelps Street, Canley Vale: Meadows Road and Pritchard Street, Mount Pritchard; Polding Street and Barton Street, Smithfield; and, Sackville Street, Nelson Street, Camden Street and Hardy Street in Fairfield. These locations have been identified as troublesome spots with a higher than normal crash history.
In a five-year period there have been 40 injury crashes at these particular locations. Unfortunately crashes can result in injuries and an average of eight deaths per year in our city. It is devastating that most accidents are due to driver error but we are trying to improve road conditions in order to reduce driver error.
Works currently being undertaken to make these locations safer include installing extra lighting, raised islands and Stop or Give Way signs, marking and remarking lines and removing sight restrictions.
This work is additional to the $17.8 million we are investing this financial year in roads, transport and footpaths.
Every day, hundreds of thousands of vehicles travel to, from and through our city as part of the daily commute, visiting family and friends, shopping and attending sporting and other leisure activities.
Making sure our roads stay as safe as possible for the tens of thousands of commuters, truck drivers and pedestrians that use them every day, as well as the residents that live along them, is one of our top priorities.
Council is doing its best to make our roads safer, but ultimately we all need to drive safely, be courteous of other drivers, bikes and pedestrians, for all of our safety.
