Making our roads safer

By Frank Carbone, Fairfield Mayor
Updated August 2 2022 - 12:08am, first published 12:07am
We have more than 700-kilometres of roads across our city that are some of the busiest in Sydney and we want them to be as safe as possible, which is why we are upgrading an additional six high crash sections of road thanks to National Black Spot program funding.

