'Smoke just as deadly as flames'

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Commissioner Paul Baxter said when house fires break out, smoke can often be more deadly than flames.
"The cocktail of gases within the smoke is more likely to kill you before heat from the fire does," Commissioner Baxter said.
"Typical gases given off by residential fires include lethal hydrogen cyanide and phosgene, which is very similar to the weaponised 'mustard gas' used on the western front battlefields of World War I.
"The toxic smoke often also contains substances such as hydrochloric acid, ammonia, carbon monoxide and hydrogen sulphide. One gasp of these toxins is enough to kill you, which is exactly why we urge people in fires to 'get down low and go, go, go'.
"These toxic gases are superheated during a fire, they'll burn your airways and lungs as you breathe them in. The gases also displace oxygen in the air, which causes asphyxiation and even after minor smoke inhalation, remain in the body for an extended period.
"Carbon monoxide is a colourless and odourless gas, which is why we encourage to not bring outdoor heaters or barbecues inside to generate heat, it can knock you out and kill you."
Commissioner Baxter said working smoke alarms are the first line of defence in a house fire, particularly if you're asleep. Of the more than 500 house fires this winter, 46 per cent didn't have a working smoke alarm and one in five didn't have a smoke alarm at all. Residential fires have claimed 13 lives in NSW so far this season, with smoke inhalation suspected of being a significant factor in many of those deaths.
"If your smoke alarm is too old, you haven't maintained it or if you don't have one at all, you and your loved ones are at risk of dying in a residential fire," he said.
Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said a working smoke alarm can be the difference between life or death.
"If you're asleep when a fire breaks out, smoke won't wake you up, but a smoke alarm will," Ms Cooke said.
"A working smoke alarm can be the difference between life or death. Please check in with your loved ones, including elderly relatives, neighbours and friends to make sure they have a working smoke alarm.
"We've seen too many lives lost this winter and with one month to go before the weather starts warming up, I'm asking every to be extra vigilant to avoid more tragedy."
FRNSW advises the public to:
