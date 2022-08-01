Marconi booked their spot in Saturday's elimination final against old foes APIA Leichhardt with a 3-1 win over Northbridge Bulls in the final round of the NPL NSW Men's competition at Sydney United Sports Centre on Sunday.
The come-from-behind win, which featured goals from Nathan Millgate, Brandon Vella and Martin Fernandez, saw the Stallions secure fourth spot and book in a home final against APIA on Saturday night at 5pm.
Advertisement
The two teams met in the penultimate round of the competition with APIA winning 2-0 and dashing Marconi's premiership hopes.
Such was the closeness of the competition, only one-point separated the top four teams. Saturday's winner will play the loser of Manly United and Blacktown City. Sydney Olympic were crowned premiers on goal difference.
APIA head into the finals off a 3-1 loss to Sydney United 58 at Lambert Park.
Jordan Roberts, Taisei Kaneko and Christopher Payne netted for the visitors for their eighth win of the year.
It's a big week for the Reds with their home round of 32 Australia Cup fixture on August 3 (7.30pm) against Monara Panthers and the Waratah Cup grand final on August 7 (1pm) against NWS Spirit FC at Blacktown City Sports Centre.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.