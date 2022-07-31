Roar into science at the Parklands event

Greater Sydney Parklands acting chief executive, Joshua French said the Science in the Scrub event at Lizard Log on Sunday, August 14 is a "wonderful chance" for young people to learn about the natural environment in their own communities
The free National Science Week event will include a bush craft village where kids can learn valuable bush survival skills and a prehistoric tour of the Parklands with a life-size dinosaur.
Kids can continue their science journey online at Greater Sydney Parklands' virtual Science Week quest From Swamp to Scrub which features games and activities.
"Great learning can happen outside the classroom," Mr French said.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
