Have your say at pop-up offices

Fairfield Council will hold a series of pop-up offices across the city to celebrate NSW Local Government Week (August 1 to 7).
Council staff will be on hand to answer any questions and residents can explore some of the significant projects planned for 2022-2023. Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said Local Government Week is an opportunity for residents to learn about the important events and services that council delivers to the community.
"I will be attending each of the mobile locations through the week and look forward to talking to you about what you love about Fairfield City, hear your concerns and discuss how we can work together to make Fairfield City an even better place to live, work and raise a family," Mr Carbone said.
"Our friendly staff will be on hand to answer your questions and talk about Council's services and upcoming projects. I encourage you to drop in and say hello."
The mobile offices will be at the following locations:
The winning and highly commended art and photography submissions of council's Capture Fairfield Visual Arts and Photography Competition will be on display during Local Government Week at Fairfield City Council's Administration Centre and Whitlam Library.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
