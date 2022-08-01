Fairfield City Champion

Experience the scenes of a 'day in the life' of Fairfield

By Chris Boulous
Updated August 1 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 10:30pm
Nick the Street Cleaner, Tony the Barber and Raf the Shopkeeper are just some of the local people that feature in Helene Cochaud's 2021 collection Fairfield Scene which is now on display at the Crescent Plaza in Fairfield.

