Experience the scenes of a 'day in the life' of Fairfield

Nick the Street Cleaner, Tony the Barber and Raf the Shopkeeper are just some of the local people that feature in Helene Cochaud's 2021 collection Fairfield Scene which is now on display at the Crescent Plaza in Fairfield.
Last year, Helene was selected as the inaugural Fairfield City Photographer and from December 2021 to February 2022 she documented the people and places of Fairfield City through a series of photographs.
The photographs, which feature on council's Heritage Collection website, are a combination of street photography and a glimpse into the lives of 11 locals.
"It's really exciting to see the photos on display and watching the community walk past and engage with it," said Helene, who did a number of visits to complete the project and praised the city's generosity.
"Fairfield is an incredible community. I keep wanting to come back here because there are a lot of things I want to explore."
Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said Fairfield Scene provides a catalogue of photos and accompanying stories of everyday people, capturing the essence of our city's "colourful and inclusive" spirit.
"The diversity of our city and its people means we have many interesting stories to tell," Mr Carbone said.
