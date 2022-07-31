Free training for refugees to gain skills

Skills and Training Minister Alister Henskens said the new state government-funded fee-free training program is a "game-changer" for asylum seekers and refugees struggling to gain employment. The state government has invested $11 million in the Asylum Seeker Employment Skills Support program to help upskill asylum seekers and refugees by offering English classes, driving lessons, computer literacy courses and even certificates in business.
"We know that refugees and asylum seekers want to be self-sufficient through work, but sometimes they are unable to because they don't have the skills or qualifications," Mr Henskens said.
"This new program will break down barriers and provide practical support to help asylum seekers get a job and secure a brighter future for them and their families."
The program joins the Refugee Employment Support Program, which has been extended to December 2023 thanks to an additional $6.3 million investment.
Multiculturalism Minister Mark Coure said the programs are about investing in the state's greatest asset - its people.
"People come to NSW to create a better life and we want to help them make that a reality," Mr Coure said.
"This investment goes beyond helping refugees and asylum seekers - it supports local businesses and our economy as well.
"Once again, the NSW Government is stepping up and making sure no one is left behind, especially refugees and asylum seekers that want to build a brighter future here in our great state."
