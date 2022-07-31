Fairfield City Champion

Free training for refugees to gain skills

CB
By Chris Boulous
July 31 2022 - 11:30pm
Multiculturalism Minister Mark Coure.

Skills and Training Minister Alister Henskens said the new state government-funded fee-free training program is a "game-changer" for asylum seekers and refugees struggling to gain employment. The state government has invested $11 million in the Asylum Seeker Employment Skills Support program to help upskill asylum seekers and refugees by offering English classes, driving lessons, computer literacy courses and even certificates in business.

