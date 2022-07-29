Fowler MP Dai Le officially sworn into parliament

Newly elected Fowler MP Dai Le brought a "splash of diversity and culture" as she was officially sworn into Australia's 47th parliament on July 26.
Ms Le wore a traditional ào dài - the national dress of Vietnam - marking the the first time a member has worn one in the chamber in federal parliament. She is a passionate advocate for diversity, inclusion and acceptance.
"Today is a significant moment for me and for the community of Fowler, so I chose to represent our unique, multi-ethnic community in a way that our community would appreciate and respect," said Ms Le, who is the first Independent to win the seat of Fowler since its creation in 1984.
"I am humbled and grateful to be the voice of my community and I will focus on the issues that matter to us: cost of living, fuel and electricity prices and of course, health and education."
