Youth Parliament improves 'ability to advocate for the concerns of our community'

Lowering the minimum full-time work age to 16 and reducing the cost of car registration on apprentices and young tradespeople by 60 per cent were among the nearly 100 recommendations contained in the nine reports passed at this years Y NSW Youth Parliament.
The voices of 60 students from across NSW filled the Legislative Council over a four-day sitting week earlier this month in the Parliament of NSW, as part of the year-long youth leadership and engagement program.
Participants - which included Fairfield's Dustin Dao, All Saints Senior College student Elyssa Khaoula (Manager of Government Business in the Upper House) and Chipping Norton's Julia Sigalas (Shadow Minister for Mental Health), will return to Parliament House on Monday, September 26 to officially present the nine reports to respective minister's portfolios.
This year marked the 20th anniversary of the Y NSW Youth Parliament and marked the first-time participants were able to meet in person for two years, with COVID-19 restrictions turning parliamentary training and sitting days into a virtual program.
More than a dozen members of parliament were on hand to chair debates, question time and matters of public importance.
"People of south-west Sydney are often under-represented in parliament and I think what Youth Parliament does is strengthens you in order to have robust debate and be able to effectively liaise with local communities and organisations, whereby I can effectively articulate their concerns in this future," Dustin said.
"The program has strengthened my ability to work collaboratively in a team environment whereas in university that might not often be the case. I think with Youth Parliament you can leverage and negotiate with fellow team members to get it (reports) through and it improved my cooperation and collaboration skills quite a bit.
"It can ultimately improve our ability to advocate for the concerns of our community and also to help improve and legislate change for the people of NSW. I'd recommend this program to any participant seeking to make change, as this is the easiest way to do so, especially at such a young age, which can then pave your future political career."
Louisa McKay, Y NSW's executive leader of purpose and impact, said: "This remarkable program encourages and empowers inspired young people to develop their public speaking and advocacy skills in a supportive and inclusive environment. Each year we are overwhelmed by the passion and commitment young people bring to the program and this year was no exception."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
