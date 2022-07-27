Church to benefit from new van

The Australian Christian Fellowship Church will use their new van to transport mobility impaired parishioners for Sunday services and youth and senior groups for activities and events.
The Canley Heights-based church were the recipients of a new Toyota HiAce Van courtesy of the NSW Community Building Partnership Program.
Advertisement
Fairfield MP Guy Zangari visited the Sunday service and inspected the new van. Mr Zangari was greeted by Senior Pastor of the ACF Bishop Francois Machara and Pastor Isaac.
"It was a pleasure to take part in the Sunday service and meet many of the Australian Christian Fellowship Church parishioners," Mr Zangari said.
"The new van will play an important role in keeping the community connected.
"I congratulate the Australian Christian Fellowship on their successful funding application of $30,000.
"I commend the Australian Christian Fellowship for their commitment to Christian ministry and their support of the wider community in Fairfield".
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.