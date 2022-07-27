Fairfield City Champion

Church to benefit from new van

By Chris Boulous
July 27 2022 - 11:00pm
The Australian Christian Fellowship Church will use their new van to transport mobility impaired parishioners for Sunday services and youth and senior groups for activities and events.

