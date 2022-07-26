Second man charged over alleged Greenacre murder of Mahmoud 'Brownie' Ahmad

A second man has been charged by Strike Force Betta investigators over his alleged role in the murder of Mahmoud 'Brownie' Ahmad in earlier this year.
About 9.30pm on Wednesday, April 27, emergency services responded to reports a man had been shot in Greenacre.
Upon arrival, police located a man with gunshot wounds. He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, died at the scene.
He has since been formally identified as 39-year-old Mahmoud 'Brownie' Ahmad.
The matter was initially investigated by detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad under Strike Force Betta.
The investigation subsequently formed part of ongoing inquiries by Task Force Erebus into several fatal shootings and criminal activities by organised crime networks across Sydney.
So far during the investigation, a 49-year-old man has been charged over his alleged involvement in the murder and remains before the courts.
Following further inquiries, detectives attended a home on Loftus Street at Fairfield East about 5.30pm on Tuesday, July 26.
A 37-year-old man was arrested and taken to Fairfield Police Station and charged with accessory after the fact to murder, knowingly or recklessly direct criminal group assist crime, take part supply prohibited drug more than large commercial quantity and possessing a prohibited drug.
Police will allege in court that the man was involved in the planning of Mahmoud 'Brownie' Ahmad's death.
He was refused bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Wednesday, July 27.
Investigations under Task Force Erebus continue.
