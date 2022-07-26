Fairfield City Champion

Second man charged over alleged Greenacre murder of Mahmoud 'Brownie' Ahmad

Updated July 26 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 11:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Second man charged over alleged Greenacre murder of Mahmoud 'Brownie' Ahmad

A second man has been charged by Strike Force Betta investigators over his alleged role in the murder of Mahmoud 'Brownie' Ahmad in earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.