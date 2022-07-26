Fairfield City Champion
Five charged, firearms seized following alleged brawl investigation

Updated July 26 2022 - 11:39pm, first published 11:13pm
Police have charged five males and seized a number of firearms, following an investigation into an alleged brawl in Canley Heights earlier this month.

