Five charged, firearms seized following alleged brawl investigation

Police have charged five males and seized a number of firearms, following an investigation into an alleged brawl in Canley Heights earlier this month.
About 12.20am on Thursday, July 14, officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command were notified of an alleged brawl involving 10 to 15 people outside an apartment block on Canley Vale Road.
Upon arrival, no persons were located, with no reports of injuries to police were made at the time.
Following extensive inquiries - including a canvass for CCTV and public appeal for information - police executed four search warrants at Warwick Farm, Canley Heights, Canley Vale and Cabramatta on Tuesday, July 26.
Police located and seized a number of items relevant to their investigation, including multiple firearms and ammunition.
A 21-year-old man was charged with 13 offences and refused bail to appear in Liverpool Local Court on Wednesday, July 27.
A 17-year-old was charged with affray, possessing an unauthorised prohibited firearm and two counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without permit. He was refused bail to appear before a children's court on Wednesday, July 27.
A 23-year-old was charged with affray and possessing a prescribed restricted substance. He was bail refused and appeared before Fairfield Local Court where he was formally refused bail to reappear before the same court on Wednesday, August 3.
A 28-year-old Cabramatta man was charged with riot and affray. He was granted strict conditional bail to appear in Liverpool Local Court on Wednesday, August 24.
A 28-year-old Canley Heights man was charged with riot and affray. He was granted strict conditional bail to appeal before Fairfield Local Court on Monday, September 5.
