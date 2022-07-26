Cabramatta Moon Festival making a bold comeback next month

The critically acclaimed ABBA show Bjrn Again will headline the event; performing all the popular ABBA hits that fans both young and old know and love, while mother and son cooking sensation Angie and Dan Hong hit the stage and go head-to-head with their take on a traditional and modern spring roll. Right across the day there will be music and performances for the family to enjoy, and kids will have the chance to meet, greet and grab a photo with the mischievous Kevin and Bob from Minions 2: Rise of Gru.