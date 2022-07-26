Cabramatta Moon Festival making a bold comeback next month

I'm excited to announce that the Cabramatta Moon Festival will be making a huge comeback on Sunday, August 28 from 11am following a 2-year pandemic pause, promising to deliver a jam-packed day of entertainment, food and family fun.
The Cabramatta Moon Festival is our brightest and boldest event, attracting more than 90,000 visitors to the town centre to experience Southeast Asian culture and cuisine at its best, and I invite you and your family to come along and join the celebrations.
We all love our traditions and culture, that's what makes us strong as a community, and the Cabramatta Moon Festival is a significant event for council where everyone can join in the festivities.
Freedom Plaza will come alive from 11am when I kick off proceedings with pole jumping dragon and lion dancers, followed by a free line up of family friendly entertainment and activities, capped off with a spectacular fireworks finale at 8pm.
The critically acclaimed ABBA show Bjrn Again will headline the event; performing all the popular ABBA hits that fans both young and old know and love, while mother and son cooking sensation Angie and Dan Hong hit the stage and go head-to-head with their take on a traditional and modern spring roll. Right across the day there will be music and performances for the family to enjoy, and kids will have the chance to meet, greet and grab a photo with the mischievous Kevin and Bob from Minions 2: Rise of Gru.
Crowd favourite activities will return, including the prawn peeling competition, children's chopstick challenge and pho eating competitions, and there will also be plenty of fun family rides and games.
Not only is the Cabramatta Moon Festival a great opportunity to celebrate our city's diversity and bring families together, it is a real boost for our local businesses, and attracts tourism while showcasing what makes our city a great place to live and visit.
I guarantee there will be something for everyone at the event and I look forward to seeing you there.
