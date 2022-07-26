Fairfield City Champion
Cabramatta Moon Festival making a bold comeback next month

By Frank Carbone, Fairfield Mayor
July 26 2022 - 1:00am
I'm excited to announce that the Cabramatta Moon Festival will be making a huge comeback on Sunday, August 28 from 11am following a 2-year pandemic pause, promising to deliver a jam-packed day of entertainment, food and family fun.

