See the CareFlight helicopter at Mounties

Mounties Group chief executive Dale Hunt said their CareFlight encounter on Sunday, August 14 at Mounties is a great chance for the community to see all the hard work the CareFlight team do for local communities.
"And it is an opportunity to experience the world-class technology of the Mounties Care CareFlight Helicopter up close when it lands," Mr Hunt said.
"Our continuing partnership with CareFlight strengthens the Mounties Group ethos of 'improving the lives of our members and our community' and is something our members and guests should be proud to be a part of."
The event, which marks the first year of one the biggest sponsorships known in Mounties' history, will see the Mounties Care CareFlight helicopter land on the grounds of the venue for the community to experience and see the H145 in action.
People will be able to see this state-of-the-art helicopter and meet the CareFlight team behind the controls who work tirelessly to keep the community safe. There will also be range of events at the club including face painting and children will be able to experience the helicopter simulator ride the HeliSim.
Since Mounties partnership with CareFlight in July 2021, the Mounties Care CareFlight Helicopter has undertaken 355 critical care patient rescue missions.
