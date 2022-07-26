Fairfield City Champion

See the CareFlight helicopter at Mounties

CB
By Chris Boulous
July 26 2022 - 12:00am
The Mounties Care CareFlight Helicopter in action.

Mounties Group chief executive Dale Hunt said their CareFlight encounter on Sunday, August 14 at Mounties is a great chance for the community to see all the hard work the CareFlight team do for local communities.

