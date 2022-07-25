Fairfield City Champion

Lansvale's Angelique on Beauty and the Geek

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated July 25 2022 - 2:19am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angelique and Sammy. Pictures: Nine

Her stint on Beauty and the Geek might have come to a premature end, but Angelique Nguyen has no regrets about her time on the show.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.