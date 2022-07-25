Lansvale's Angelique on Beauty and the Geek

Her stint on Beauty and the Geek might have come to a premature end, but Angelique Nguyen has no regrets about her time on the show.
The Lansvale resident and her partner Samuel Mitchell were eliminated from Nine's reality program on Sunday night.
Ms Nguyen, one of the Beauties of the title, said she loved every minute of her appearance on the show.
"It's all been fun," she said.
"The best part is meeting Sammy and the other people on the show.
"It was such a fun time meeting everyone and doing such wild and crazy things together."
The 21-year-old doesn't believe beauty is about aesthetics, and wanted to share a little of her own colourful light to the series this season.
"They wanted beauties and I thought, that's me," she said.
"I think I'm a rainbow that hasn't been discovered and I'm crazy and the world needs to see more people like me on TV.
"I think someone who embraces their true self [is beautiful].
"Once you begin to be yourself and love yourself, that makes you beautiful. Not pretending to be someone you're not."
And the social content creator's positive personality has been warmly received by viewers of Beauty and the Geek.
Ms Nguyen said she never expected such great feedback.
"The biggest surprise and the best is that I've had messages from so many people saying they want to be kinder and bubblier after seeing me," she said.
"That's special and I didn't think that would happen."
Ms Nguyen's Geek partner, Mr Mitchell, has become one of the contestant's favourite people.
She speaks of him in the most glowing terms.
"He is so charismatic and so much fun to be around, and light-hearted," Ms Nguyen said.
"I think he balances that it me because I can be very deep and he calms me down if I get intense. We have a really great bond and he helps me find some inner peace."
In an Instagram post after finishing up on the show, Ms Nguyen thanked Mr Mitchell for his guidance.
"I thank you Sammy for teaching me how to be more vulnerable," she said.
"To be more in touch with myself and my true feelings rather than just suppressing or denying how I feel. You've helped me to grow into a much more vulnerable and softer person and I will forever thank you for that, Sammy."
Mr Mitchell was just as effusive in his praise of Ms Nguyen following their elimination on Sunday.
"Although our journey has come to an end, I'm grateful for this whole experience," he posted on social media.
"I've come away with lifelong friends and met such an amazing person.
"Angelique has made such an impact on my life and I am so thankful to her."
Beauty and the Geek airs Sundays at 8pm and Mondays - Wednesdays at 7.30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
